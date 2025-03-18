MP: LoP Singhar accuses minister Rajput of corruption; latter serves Rs 20 cr defamation notice

Bhopal, Mar 18 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh assembly Umang Singhar on Tuesday submitted a complaint against minister Govind Singh Rajput, accusing him of amassing properties worth thousands of crores, prompting the latter to issue a Rs 20 crore defamation notice against him.

Congress legislators led by Singhar submitted the complaint against Rajput, who handles the Food and Civil Supplies portfolio, to the Economic Offence Wing (EOW), a day after they also filed a similar complaint to the Lokayukta.

Following the allegation, Rajput, who was transport minister during the previous Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led state government, said he has served a defamation notice against seeking Rs 20 crore in damages.

Talking to reporters after submitting the complaint to the EOW, Singhar claimed that Rajput, his family and associates amassed benami properties worth thousands of crores.

"Only small fish are being caught in the transport scam, which has been going on for some time, but no action was taken against big crocodiles that amassed huge properties," he said.

"This government is promoting corruption, so we have first complained to the Lokayukta and now to the EOW (against Rajput)," Singhar added.

The complaint seeks investigation into the alleged illegal and benami transactions by minister Rajput. It claimed that he purchased hundreds of acres of land in his own name, in the name of his wife, sons, relatives and others.

When asked about Rajput's defamation notice, Singh said he would reply on it only once he gets it.

"Rajput is levelling allegations only to divert the attention from the issue," he said.

Talking to reporters, Rajput said he has served Rs 20-crore notice (defamation) to Singhar.

"Singhar had earlier levelled allegations against senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh," he claimed.

"Singhar himself is involved neck deep in corruption and also has links with sand and liquor mafias," the minister alleged.

"It is a matter of investigation how Singhar drives an SUV worth Rs 2 crore. He has taken a supari (contract) against me. Everybody knows who gave him the supari. The Congress will not be able to win more than 8-10 seats in the next elections," he said.

The Lokayukta and the Income Tax Department had seized a huge wealth from a former transport department constable earlier in December last year. Congress links this with the transport scam.

Saurabh Sharma was a constable with the Transport Department during the previous BJP regime from 2015 to 2023, when he opted for a voluntary retirement.

The Lokayukta police had seized assets worth nearly Rs 8 crore, including Rs 2.87 crore in cash besides precious metals, after raiding premises linked to him at different locations.

The I-T department had also seized more than Rs 10 crore in cash and over 50 kg of gold from a car on the outskirts of Bhopal. This was also linked to Sharma's case. The Enforcement Directorate had also raided his premises. PTI ADU MAS NP