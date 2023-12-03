MP: LS veteran and Union minister Prahlad Patel wins first Assembly poll from Narsinghpur

Bhopal, Dec 3 (PTI) Union Minister Prahlad Patel on Sunday won his maiden Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls from Narsinghpur by defeating the Congress' Lakhan Singh Patel by a margin of 31,310 votes.

Seen by some as a potential chief minister, the five-time Lok Sabha MP and OBC leader was among the three Union ministers given tickets by the Bharatiya Janata Party for the November 17 Assembly polls.

He won his first Lok Sabha poll from Seoni in 1989 by defeating veteran Congressman and former Union minister Gargi Shankar Mishra.

He then won Lok Sabha polls from Balaghat and Damoh as well, in the process becoming the only MP in the state to have won from three parliamentary seats in the state's Mahakoshal region. PTI LAL BNM BNM