MP, Maharashtra sign MoU for Tapti Basin Mega Recharge Project

Bhopal, May 10 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra on Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to jointly roll out the Tapti Basin Mega Recharge Project, described by officials as the world's largest groundwater recharge scheme.

MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and his Maharashtra counterpart Devendra Fadnavis inked the MoU at a ceremony here. Madhya Pradesh irrigation minister Tulsi Silavat and his Maharashtra counterpart Girish Mahajan were also present.

The Tapti river (called Tapi in Maharashtra) originates in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district and flows through parts of Maharashtra. The project aims to channelise adequate water to north-eastern Maharashtra including Nagpur for drinking purposes, and to southern Madhya Pradesh, particularly Chhindwara district, for irrigation.

The total water usage of the Tapti Basin Mega Recharge Project will be 31.13 thousand million cubic (TMC) feet of which 11.76 TMC has been allocated to Madhya Pradesh and 19.36 TMC to Maharashtra, officials said.

The project will need 3,362 hectares of land in Madhya Pradesh without displacing any villages, thus saving money on rehabilitation, they added.

The joint venture will facilitate irrigation of 1,23,082 hectares of land in MP and 2,34,706 hectares in Maharashtra. In Madhya Pradesh, the project will benefit the tehsils of Burhanpur, Nepanagar, Khaknar and Khalwa across Burhanpur and Khandwa districts.

As part of the project, a low diversion weir with water storage capacity of 8.31 TMC will come up at Kharia Gutighat Dam located in Khalwa tehsil of Khandwa district in MP and Amravati district of Maharashtra.