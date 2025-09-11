MP: Man arrested for making objectionable remarks against Jain monks

Indore, Sep 11 (PTI) A 63-year-old man was arrested in Indore on Thursday for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Jain monks and disturbing communal harmony, an officer said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Amarendra Singh said a case was registered against the accused, identified as Arvind Jain, after a member of the community filed a complaint.

The complainant alleged that the accused posted offensive comments against Jain monks on social media.

Singh said that when the complainant called the accused to object to the remarks, the accused allegedly threatened him and illegally demanded Rs 25,000.

A detailed investigation into the case is underway, he added. PTI HWP LAL NR