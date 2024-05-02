MP man arrested for raping Navi Mumbai woman

Thane, May 2 (PTI) A 26-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman residing in Navi Mumbai, police said on Thursday.

A spokesman of the Panvel town police station in Navi Mumbai said the accused was arrested after the woman (35), a housewife residing in a village near Uran coastal town in Raigad district, lodged a complaint against him.

Based on the complaint, the police on Tuesday registered an FIR (first information report) under IPC section 376 (rape) against the accused, who hails from Morena district of Madhya Pradesh.

The victim and the accused were known to each other, said the police spokesman.

The police, quoting the complaint, said on April 29, the accused called the woman to Panvel railway station at around 8.55 am and took her to a hotel under the pretext of returning loan and ornaments he had taken from her.

The man sought sexual favours from the victim and when she refused, he raped her, according to the complaint. PTI COR RSY