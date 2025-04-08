MP: Man arrested for `sexual intercourse' with cow

Mandsaur (MP), Apr 8 (PTI) A 35-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly committing sexual act with a cow in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district, police said on Tuesday.

Dwarakapuri Goswami (35) allegedly committed the act inside his uncle's cattle shed at Rinda village on April 2, said an official.

Some children shot a video, which went viral in the village, following which angry local residents approached police, said Afzalpur police station in-charge Samarth Sinam.

A case was registered against Goswami under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and he was arrested to prevent any untoward incident as the villagers were enraged, he said.

Further probe was on, the official added. PTI ADU KRK