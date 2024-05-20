MP: Man booked giving triple talaq to wife by sending letters by post

Ratlam (MP), May 20 (PTI) A case has been registered against a man for allegedly giving triple talaq to his wife by sending her three letters by post in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district, police said on Monday.

Based on the woman's complaint, the police on Sunday registered a case under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 against Ishan Sataniya, a resident of Ghosala in Ujjain district, head constable Amit Bhavsan of Aalot police station.

Quoting the complaint, the official said the couple married in November 2020, and the woman's in-laws started harassing her for dowry soon after.

The woman moved in with her parents and lodged a complaint of dowry harassment at Aalot police station, he said.

Sataniya allegedly sent his wife three letters by post on February 28, April 2 and May 8 to give triple talaq, the official said, adding that these letters were produced before the police. PTI COR ADU ARU