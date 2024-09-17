MP: Man claims he was thrashed for refusing to become BJP member; 4 booked

Chhatarpur (MP), Sep 17 (PTI) Police registered a case after a man alleged he was assaulted by four unidentified individuals for refusing to become a member of the BJP in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Tuesday.

The alleged incident occurred at a toll plaza on National Highway-39 under the Bamitha police station limits on Monday.

The complainant, Manvendra Singh Yadav (27), is employed as a driver on a vehicle attached to a National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) engineer, police said.

According to the complainant, four persons approached him at the toll plaza around Monday noon and demanded his mobile phone, saying they needed to give a missed call to make him a BJP member, the official said.

When Yadav refused to enlist himself, he was allegedly abused and thrashed and his mobile phone was snatched by the four men, the FIR stated.

A case was registered at Bamitha police station against four unidentified persons under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita after Yadav lodged an FIR, said Chhatarpur Superintendent of Police Agam Jain.

Further investigation is underway, he said.