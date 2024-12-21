MP: Man commits suicide, leaves video blaming wife, another person

Khandwa (MP), Dec 21 (PTI) A 37-year-old man died by suicide leaving behind a video accusing his wife and a person of harassment in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa district, police said on Saturday.

The man died on Thursday after consuming a poisonous substance. Before his suicide, he recorded the video, which was found in his mobile phone, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Manoj Kumar Rai.

In the video, which is about four minutes long, the victim alleged that his wife and another man harassed him, forcing him to take the extreme step.

The man, who repeatedly said he was in great distress, also alleged that the male accused had raped his wife. He said he had been upset for the past several days.

The victim said he should get justice and both his wife and the man who allegedly raped her should be punished. He said that he wanted to be with his wife but she refused to live with him.

On the basis of facts coming out from the video, further legal steps will be taken, the official said.

The case comes weeks after a techie from Bangalore ended his life, leaving behind a video and a long suicide note, accusing his wife and in-laws of harassment. PTI COR ADU NR