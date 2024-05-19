MP: Man forced to take mother's body in autorickshaw after long wait for hearse

Damoh (MP), May 19 (PTI) A man was allegedly forced to transport the body of his 65-year-old mother in an autorickshaw after a long wait for a hearse in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district.

The woman died at the district hospital on Saturday night.

The deceased woman's son, Narayan Patel, said he had brought his mother to the district hospital for treatment, but doctors declared her dead.

He claimed that despite requests, a hearse was not made available for a long time, so the family initially decided to transport the body on a two-wheeler, but someone arranged for an autorickshaw.

A video and photographs of the incident surfaced on social media The district hospital's civil surgeon, Rajesh Namdeo, said a hearse was always available.

However, in this instance, the driver was late, and by then, the family had taken the body in another vehicle. PTI COR ADU ARU