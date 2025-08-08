MP: Man gets 20 years in prison for raping, impregnating minor daughter

Raisen, Aug 8 (PTI) A court in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district has sentenced a 48-year-old man to 20 years' rigorous imprisonment for raping his minor daughter and impregnating her.

Mahesh Kumar Mali, special judge for POCSO Act cases, also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the man.

"When a protector turns into a predator, what can the victim do?" the judge asked in the judgement, passed on Wednesday.

The accused (name not disclosed to protect the victim's identity) was convicted under section 376(3) (rape of minor) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, district prosecution officer Anil Mishra told PTI.

The victim's mother had left home during the COVID-19 lockdown, leaving the girl, then 13-and-half years old, with her father, he said.

Between November 1, 2022, and June 1, 2024, the accused repeatedly raped his daughter.

On May 5, 2024, after the victim complained of colic, the accused took her to the district hospital where doctors found her to be pregnant. She gave birth to a baby girl next morning and informed a woman doctor that her father had been sexually assaulting her.

The doctor alerted police who arrested the accused.

DNA test confirmed the paternity of the baby who was later placed in the care of Nitya Sanstha, a Bhopal-based NGO.

