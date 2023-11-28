MP man gets 20-yr imprisonment for abducting teen from Kota, raping her

Kota (Rajasthan), Nov 28 (PTI) A POCSO court here on Tuesday sentenced a 26-year-old man to 20 years of imprisonment for abducting and repeatedly raping a 15-year-old girl last year, a public prosecutor said.

The court also slapped fine of Rs 55,000 upon the convict, Raju Dangi, a resident of Rajgarh district in Madhya Pradesh, public prosecutor Dhirendra Choudhary said.

Dangi lured the minor victim, then a Class 10 student, while she was returning from school here on July 14, 2022 and took her to his home in Rajgarh and repeatedly raped her for three days, Choudhary said.

Meanwhile, the teenager's father lodged a missing report here, hours after she did not return home from school, he added.

The police rescued the minor from Rajgarh after three days and arrested Dangi under sections 363, 366 of the Indian Penal Code and the protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the public prosecutor said.

Statements of 19 witnesses were recorded during the trial and 30 documents were produced before the court after which it announced its judgement in the case, he added. PTI COR RPA