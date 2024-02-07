MP man gets life sentence for killing wife during COVID outbreak, secretly cremating body

Indore, Feb 7 (PTI) A local court on Wednesday sentenced a 52-year-old man to life imprisonment for murdering his wife and secretly burning the body during the COVID-19 outbreak in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district in 2020, an official of the Prosecution Department said.

Depalpur’s Additional Sessions Judge Nilesh Yadav convicted Dilip alias Bhartendu Singh for murder and destruction of evidence.

Singh was found guilty of murdering his wife Sanju Kunwar (37) by strangling her with a rope on August 4, 2020.

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Singh killed his wife and took her body to their village crematorium around 6 am and burnt it in the presence of only five relatives.

According to the official, after burning the body, Singh had told the people of his village that his wife had committed suicide by hanging herself in the night.

He said that due to the age difference between Singh and his wife, there were frequent disputes between the couple and she did not want to live with her husband.

Special public prosecutor Shivnath Singh Mavai said that 20 witnesses were presented in the court to prove Singh’s crime. PTI HWP ADU NR