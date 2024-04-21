MP man held for assault, rape of female friend; illegal portion of his house razed

Guna (MP), Apr (PTI) The authorities in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district on Sunday demolished the illegal portion of the house of a 20-year-old man after he was arrested for allegedly raping and assaulting his female friend, an official said.

The accused also put an instant adhesive into the 23-year-old woman’s eyes, the official said.

The woman approached the police on Wednesday, saying she had been living with accused Aayan Khan for ten days. But he turned violent when the woman asked him to marry her, she alleged.

Khan allegedly hurled abuses at the woman and thrashed her with a belt and put a strong glue into her eyes, the official said citing her complaint.

The official said Khan was arrested on Thursday when he was carrying 60 litres of country liquor on his motorbike. He has been booked for rape, assault, and charges under the Excise Act, the police official said.

The authorities on Sunday demolished the illegal portion of his house, he added.

An ophthalmologist from a Guna-based private hospital who treated the woman said she had sustained serious injuries to one of her eyes. She was sent to Gwalior for advanced care, he added. PTI COR LAL NR