MP man held for attacking wife with knife, leaving her critically injured

Shivpuri, Feb 13 (PTI) A man was arrested in Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday for allegedly attacking his wife with a knife, leaving her with grievous injuries, a police official said.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening in Piparghar village under Pohri police station limits when accused Chotu Khan, who suspected his wife's character, asked the victim to hand over her phone, which the latter refused, the official said.

"Khan attacked her with a knife on her eyes and private parts. She was rushed to hospital by neighbours and her condition is critical. Khan fled from the spot and a reward of Rs 10,000 was announced for information leading to his arrest. He was held on Thursday," said Pohri Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Sujit Singh Bhadoria.

Meanwhile, her kin have told police Khan was harassing her for dowry since their marriage three years ago. PTI COR MAS BNM