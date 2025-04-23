MP man held for objectionable social media post on Pahalgam terror attack

Jabalpur, Apr 23 (PTI) A 37-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for posting objectionable comments on social media over the terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam, in which 26 persons were killed, police said.

The accused, Mohammad Osaf Khan, was arrested for posting indecent and objectionable comments on social media over the brutal killing of tourists in Pahalgam, the district police said in a statement.

Keeping public sentiments in mind, the accused was arrested under the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) section 170 and will be presented before a court, it said.

The police took the action based on a complaint filed by one Abhay Srivastava at the Hanuman Tal police station.

The complainant accused Khan of making an objectionable and indecent post on social media against a victim woman of the Pahalgam terror attack, and stated that he was deeply hurt by it and it may affect public sentiments, the statement said.

According to the police, it was found that a Facebook user named Mohammad Osaf made an inflammatory comment on this sensitive issue. This information was provided to the station in-charge of Hanuman Tal police station.

The post led to widespread public outrage, the district police said.

Superintendent of Police Sampat Upadhyay and Additional Superintendent of Police Anand Kaladgi directed the social media cell to continuously monitor the reactions to this sensitive incident, it said.