MP man held in Jaipur for cheating women by posing as NCB officer

Jaipur, Nov 10 (PTI) Police have arrested a man who befriended several women and duped some of them by posing as a central government officer, officials said on Sunday.

The matter came to light after the Jaipur Police received a complaint from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) against the accused Sarvesh Kumawat hailing from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, they said.

The man told people that he was posted as the zonal director of the NCB's Jaipur branch. When NCB officials got information about the man, they enquired about him and alerted the police, according to the officials.

Kumawat was nabbed on Saturday when he came here from Ujjain to meet a woman, they said.

SHO Vidhyadhar Nagar police station Rakesh Khyalia said the accused was placed under arrest on Sunday after an FIR was registered against him by the NCB.

Khyalia said the man has created fake social media accounts identifying himself as a central government officer.

The police have retrieved his chats with around 25 women, including three from Jaipur. He told all of them that he was an IRS officer of the 2020 batch.

"He has also cheated them (the women) financially. The accused is being interrogated and the matter is being investigated further," he said. PTI SDA RPA