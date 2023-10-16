MP: Man held with 5.2 kg gold worth Rs 3 cr in Jabalpur; cops hand over case to IT dept

Jabalpur, Oct 16 (PTI) A man was caught with 5.274 kilograms of gold jewellery worth over Rs 3 crore in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Monday.

Sourabh Jain (38), a resident of Indore, was held on a tip off on Sunday night as he was about to hail an autorickshaw at Tripuri Square, Garha police station in charge Brijesh Mishra said.

"He has told police he is a gold trader and had come to meet local jewellers. However, he did not have supporting documents. The matter has been handed over to the Income Tax department for further probe," the official informed. PTI COR ADU BNM BNM