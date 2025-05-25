MP man in viral obscene video arrested

Mandsaur (MP), May 25 (PTI) A man from Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur district, whose purported video with a woman in a compromising position had gone viral, was arrested on Sunday, an official said.

Manoharlal Dhakad’s arrest came after the Bhanpura police in the district registered a case against him following the video episode.

Dhakad was the national secretary of Dhakad Mahasabha, registered in Ujjain. The Mahasabha has issued a statement saying it has sacked him from the post.

“Manoharlal Dhakad of village Bani, who engaged in obscene acts with a woman on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, has been arrested,” Bhanpura police station in-charge Rameshchandra Dangi told reporters.

He added, “The woman seen in the video has been identified. She is an old friend of Manoharlal.” In the video, Dhakad is seen in an objectionable position with a woman after getting out of a car. The video is said to be from May 13.

A white car can be seen in the clip. According to transport department records, the vehicle is registered in Dhakad's name. PTI COR LAL NR