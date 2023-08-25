MP: Man jailed in past on charge of supplying arms to Khalistan supporters now held with 4 others for burglaries in Indore

Indore, Aug 25 (PTI) A man, who was arrested two years back in Delhi on the charge of supplying arms to Khalistan supporters, has been arrested now along with his four accomplices for a string of burglaries in Indore earlier this month, the Madhya Pradesh police said on Friday.

The five members of the gang were arrested on Thursday night, they said.

"The kingpin of the gang, Rajendra Singh Baranwala (35), and his four accomplices Badal, Rajesh, Siddhant and Balwant Singh were arrested on Thursday night in connection with a series of thefts in different areas of Indore,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhinay Vishwakarma told reporters here.

Baranwala had been arrested in Delhi in 2021 and 18 illegal pistols were recovered from him at that time amid accusation that he was supplying arms to Khalistan supporters, he said.

He was in jail for two months before being released on bail, the official said.

Vishwakarma said the gang tried to break into 15 houses in Indore between August 1 and 20 and was successful in stealing gold and silver coins as well as cash from three of the places.

During their interrogation, the accused told the police that they sold the coins to a jeweller, the police officer said, adding that their claim is being verified.

Baranwala and his gang members pretend to manufacture locks and keys, but instead make pistols and supply them across the country, the official added.

Investigation revealed that the gang had supplied arms to the dreaded gangsters of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana, Vishwakarma said.

The accused are being questioned, he said and added that they expect to unearth a big arms racket supply chain with their arrest. PTI HWP LAL NP