MP man kills daughter after she refuses to give him money for liquor

Gwalior, Sep 18 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his 25-year-old daughter in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday after she refused to give him money for liquor, a police official said.

The incident took place in Beldarpura under Janakganj police station limits, the official said.

"Badam Singh Kushwaha stabbed his daughter after an argument over money. She was declared dead on arrival at a hospital. He has been arrested and further probe is underway," Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Robin Jain said.

A relative of Singh said the accused was an alcoholic and would frequently quarrel with his family. PTI COR LAL BNM