MP man kills wife with sickle, ends own life by consuming poison

Morena (MP), May 29 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his wife by attacking her with a sickle before ending his own life by consuming poison in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday in Khumanpura village under Kailaras police station area, about 47 km from the district headquarters, they said.

The deceased couple has been identified as Ram Vilas Kushwaha (55) and Saroj (50) from Liladhar Ka Pura village.

"Kushwaha, who was addicted to liquor, attacked his wife with a sickle in an inebriated condition following a quarrel between them. Later, he consumed poison and died on the spot. His wife later succumbed to her injuries while being taken to a hospital," Kailaras police station in-charge Santosh Babu Gautam said.

Post-mortem is being conducted on their bodies and investigation into the case is on, he said.

Gudiya, the elder daughter-in-law of Kushwaha, told the police that after the incident, he called his elder daughter Nandini and told her in a faltering voice that he had killed her mother and consumed poison himself, the official said.

Subsequently, Kushwaha's family members rushed to the spot where they found him dead, he said.

His wife, who was spotted in a critical condition, was rushed to Kailaras Community Health Centre from where she was referred to the district hospital. However, she died on the way, the police said.