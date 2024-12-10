MP: Man rapes 12-year-old girl after she refuses to withdraw molestation complaint

Jabalpur, Dec 10 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl after she refused to withdraw a complaint of molestation against him in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The 43-year-old accused was arrested on Monday for the crime that occurred on December 5, Superintendent of Police (SP) S Upadhyay told reporters.

The official said the accused had been released on bail a few days ago in a molestation case registered against him based on a complaint lodged by the girl.

He was pressuring the girl's family to withdraw the complaint. On December 5, the accused arrived at the girl's house and raped her after she again refused to take back the complaint, he said.

Advertisment

When the child's parents found her unwell and questioned her, she informed them about the assault, the official said.

The accused has been booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said. PTI COR MAS ARU