MP man rolls on road inside district collectorate to highlight corruption by village sarpanch

Neemuch (MP), Sep 3 (PTI) In a unique protest, a man rolled on the road with a string of documents around his neck to reach the district collector's office in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch on Tuesday demanding action against a village sarpanch for alleged corruption.

Following the "rolling" protest, second such instance in the state since July, Neemuch district collector Himanshu Chandra directed officials to probe the man's complaint a fresh.

A video showing the protesting man, identified as Mukesh Prajapat, surfaced on social media and the state Congress also shared the clip on its official X handle.

In the video, Prajapat is seen rolling on the road inside the premises of the district collectorate with a string of papers as garland, which he claimed, are complaints of corruption against the sarpanch of his native village Kankariya.

Prajapat later told reporters he has been highlighting his grievances for the past 6 to 7 years but no action has been taken by authorities.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Mamta Khede said Prajapat had come with a complaint against a sarpanch, and the Panchayat and Rural Development had already conducted a probe into the allegations levelled by him.

Following the protest, a fresh probe will be conducted on the district collector's direction, Khede said.

Every Tuesday, a public hearing is conducted in the premises of collector's office in all MP districts where senior officials look into grievances and complaints raised by citizens.

In July, an elderly farmer rolled on the floor of the collector's office in Mandsaur district alleging the administration did not address his grievance of land-grabbing. PTI ADU RSY