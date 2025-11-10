MP man seeking job for sister shoots self dead at Delhi's Jantar Mantar

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) A 40-year-old Madhya Pradesh man allegedly shot himself dead at the Jantar Mantar here on Monday.

Lokendra, a native of MP's Morena district, had come seeking a job for his sister in the Madhya Pradesh education department on compassionate grounds, police said.

In July as well he had come for a protest here, an officer said.

A bachelor, Lokendra ran a grocery store in Morena, and had come to the Jantar Mantar around 7.30 am.

He had tea at Jantar Mantar and around 8.30 am, shot himself dead with a country-made pistol near the metal detector installed by the Delhi Police.

He had given an intimation to police about his protest at 10 am and got permission for it.

"His brother-in-law used to work as a peon in Madhya Pradesh's Department of Education. When he died in 2019, the deceased wanted the government to give his sister a job in the department on compassionate grounds. His sister was also ousted by her in-law's house after her husband died," the officer said.

A PCR call was received by the police at 8.40 am informing them that a man had shot himself dead, the officer said.

Police are verifying where the man got the pistol, he said.