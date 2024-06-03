MP man sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping minor stepdaughter

Indore, Jun 3 (PTI) A special court in Indore has sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for raping his then 13-year-old stepdaughter, said a prosecution official on Monday.

The court also handed the man five-year jail term for pressuring her to convert, he said.

Special judge Surekha Mishra on Saturday (June 1) held the 26-year-old stepfather of the minor girl guilty under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Madhya Pradesh Religious Freedom Act.

Besides sentencing the convict to 20 years of RI under the IPC and POCSO Act, the court imposed a fine of Rs 59,000 on him and ordered that a compensation of Rs 1 lakh be paid to the survivor from the state exchequer.

The judge, in her ruling, noted that taking a liberal view of the heinous act of a man raping his minor stepdaughter will adversely affect society and make people lose faith in relationships.

The prosecution official said the sexual assault incident took place in Indore city on December 6, 2022.

According to him, the stepfather was also pressuring the minor girl to change her religion.

Special Public Prosecutor Sushila Rathore had produced seven witnesses in the court to prove charges against the convict, the official said.

Besides the stepfather, a minor boy (then aged around 15) had also allegedly raped the girl and the duo had threatened to kill her if she narrated the incident to anyone, the official said.

The case of alleged rape against the minor boy is pending in a juvenile court, he added. PTI HWP MAS RSY