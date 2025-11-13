MP man shoots at and injures dog after it enters his field

Mandsaur, Nov 13 (PTI) A man allegedly shot at a dog with his licensed gun after it strayed into his field in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur on Thursday, a police official said.

The animal is seriously injured and is undergoing treatment at a veterinary hospital, he said.

"A case was registered against Anwar Ajmeri under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. He has been taken into custody for questioning, and the licensed 12-bore gun used in the incident has been seized," Kotwali police station sub inspector Vijay Purohit told PTI Videos.

The incident took place in Khanpura area when a man named Chunnilal was walking with his dog, which entered Ajmeri's field.

According to Chunnilal's complaint, Ajmeri got angry, went home, brought his gun and shot at the dog, Purohit said.

The dog sustained 11 wounds but is out of danger, district veterinary officer Dr Mohan said. PTI COR LAL BNM