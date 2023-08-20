MP: Man shoots, kills wife and her two siblings over dispute in Morena

Morena, Aug 20 (PTI) A man allegedly shot and killed his wife and her two siblings in broad daylight over a domestic dispute in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place at a bus stop in Bagchini village in the morning, an official said.

The accused Trilok Parmar shot and killed his wife Rakhi, her brother Yuvraj and sister Julie with a country-made pistol while they were waiting at the bus stop, Superintendent of Police (SP) Shailendra Singh said.

Rakhi, a resident of Ater in Bhind district, had married the accused about a year ago, but their married life was troubled, he said.

Yuvraj and Julie visited the village to talk to Parmar’s mother about the domestic dispute and a heated argument ensued, the official said.

Parmar's mother later telephoned and informed him about her altercation with the trio, he said.

When the victims were heading home and waiting at the bus stop, the accused allegedly shot them with a country-made pistol, he said.

Rakhi and Yuvraj were killed on the spot, while Julie died during treatment at a hospital, the official said, adding that a manhunt has been launched for the accused, who absconded after the shooting. PTI COR ADU ARU