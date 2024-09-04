MP: Man shoots son dead, kills himself; wife escapes bullet

Katni (MP), Sep 4 (PTI) A 35-year-old man shot dead his six-year-old son before taking his life with the same weapon, while his wife escaped unhurt from the firing in Madhya Pradesh’s Katni district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place in the Nai Basti area under Kotwali police station limits in the morning, said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Santosh Dehariya.

He said Mayank Agrahari shot dead his son Shubh and also fired towards his wife Manvi Agrahari (30), who did not suffer any injuries as the bullet missed her. Mayank later shot himself dead, he said.

Police are yet to ascertain why Mayank took the extreme step, he said, adding that they are probing from all angles.