Shivpuri, Feb 10 (PTI) Three persons were arrested in Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly thrashing a man who objected to them passing obscene comments at his niece, a police official said on Monday.
The incident, a video of which went viral on social media, took place at 5pm on Sunday at Son Chiraiya square, the official added.
'The Class 12 girl was returning home with her uncle on a motorcycle. Four persons on two motorcycles started following them and made obscene comments. When her uncle reprimanded them, they attacked him," Kotwali police station in charge Kripal Singh said.
Three persons, identified as Tauheed Khan, Irfan and Raja Shakya, were arrested under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, while efforts are on to nab the fourth accused, he said.
The video which went viral on social media showed four persons thrashing a man with a belt and kicking him. PTI COR ADU BNM
MP man thrashed for objecting to youths passing obscene comments at niece; 3 arrested
