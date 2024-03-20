MP man thrashed, forced to drink urine for eloping with woman; videos go viral

Ujjain, Mar 20 (PTI) A man was allegedly beaten up, forced to drink urine and wear a garland of shoes after he eloped with a married woman in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district, prompting the police to initiate action into the incident.

Some videos of the incident went viral on social media but no complaint has been lodged by the man so far, police said.

In one of the videos, the man is seen wearing a garland of shoes and drinking a liquid, believed to be urine, from a bottle as some people shout at him and force him to consume it. He is also seen being beaten up by a woman, with whom he had allegedly eloped.

Another video showed the man licking a shoe held in his hand and being forced to put another shoe on his head.

In the clips, the man is seen with half of his moustache and parts of head shaved off.

Asked about it, Additional Superintendent of Police Nitesh Bhargava told reporters that they have taken cognisance of the video clips, which are three-four days old, and contacted the victim.

"After the videos came to the notice of the police, we proactively contacted the victim's home but he was not present there," he said.

"I have spoken to the victim over the phone and he will be meeting me. After verification of the accused and the place of the incident, legal action will be initiated," he said.

On the reason behind the incident, the official said it is not yet clear and will be confirmed after talking to the victim.

"We proactively contacted the victim but no complaint has been made so far," he said.

According to sources, the issue was about the man eloping with a married woman from the Banjara community of Bhilkhedi village under Bhatpachlana police station limits, some 75 km from the district headquarters. PTI COR ADU GK