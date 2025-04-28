MP: Man watching social media reel on Pahalgam terror attack beaten up on moving train

Indore: The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Monday registered an FIR against two unidentified persons for allegedly abusing and assaulting a 23-year-old man on the Bhopal-Indore passenger train, an official said.

The victim claimed he was attacked while watching a reel regarding the Pahalgam terror attack, which upset the accused.

GRP Station House Officer Rashmi Patidar told PTI that based on the complaint by the youth, a case has been registered against two unidentified persons under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) sections 118 (1) (intentionally causing hurt by dangerous means), 296 (abuse), 351 (criminal intimidation) and other relevant provisions.

She said the complainant youth has been medically examined and efforts are being made to identify the accused based on the video and CCTV footage of the incident.

The victim stated that on April 27, while travelling in the general coach of the Bhopal-Indore passenger train, he was watching a reel related to the Pahalgam terror attack on his mobile phone.

The complainant stated that two unidentified men started arguing with him, saying that he was watching this reel by looking at them.

The youth, who reached the GRP police station wearing a cap on his head and a mask on his face to hide his identity, told reporters that during the dispute over this reel, the accused said objectionable things about India and the Constitution and also tried to throw him out of the moving train.

When asked about this allegation, the GRP station in-charge said, "The youth says that the accused had threatened to throw him out of the moving train. Due to this, the section related to threatening has been added in the FIR".

The official said a detailed investigation is being conducted.

Terrorists gunned down 26 persons, mostly tourists, in Pahalgam on April 22, triggering anguish and outrage.