MP: Masked miscreants sneak into state-sponsored shelter in Gwalior, take away girl

Gwalior, Jul 21 (PTI) Six individuals wearing masks scaled the boundary wall of a refugee centre in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior city and took away a 17-year-old girl while the female guard at the facility was sleeping, police said on Sunday.
The incident took place at the shelter in the city’s Kampu area around 2 am on Saturday, Additional Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Rainwal told PTI.
The footage from a CCTV camera at the one-stop centre – a government-sponsored facility that provides shelter to violence-affected women – showed six masked individuals entering the premises and taking away the girl with them, he said.
An FIR has been registered and some suspects were being grilled, the official said.
Police are also investigating if some staffers at the facility colluded with the intruders.
Another police official said the main woman guard at the shelter entrance was found sleeping in the CCTV footage.