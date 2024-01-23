MP: Merger of Public Health, Medical Education departments gets cabinet nod

Bhopal, Jan 23 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved the proposal of merger of the Medical Education department and the Public Health department.

Advertisment

Currently, hospitals come under the purview of the Public Health department while medical colleges and associated facilities fall in the domain of the Medical Education department.

The cabinet, at a meeting chaired by chief minister Mohan Yadav, approved the proposal to merge them into a `Public Health and Medical Education' department, an official release said.

With the merger, medical colleges will be able to focus on critical and specialized treatments and medical education instead of routine medical services and it will become easier to affiliate district hospitals with medical colleges, it said.

Advertisment

The cabinet, meanwhile, also approved a proposal to be sent to Parliament seeking amendments to the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974.

The proposed amendments include the removal of minor violations related to water pollution from the category of crime, the release said.

The cabinet also approved amendments to Madhya Pradesh Ayurvigyan Vishwavidyalaya Adhiniyam, 2011.

A proposal to set up Pradhanmantri College of Excellence colleges in all 55 districts under the National Education Policy and creation of 1845 academic and 387 non-academic posts at these institutes also got the cabinet's nod. PTI ADU KRK