MP Mhaske seeks faster completion of rail works in Thane

Thane, Nov 26 (PTI) Thane Lok Sabha member Naresh Mhaske has demanded speedy completion of various railway projects in his constituency, including the construction of the new station between Thane and Mulund.

He raised the issue before Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at a meeting in Delhi on Tuesday, a release from Mhaske's office said.

The MP demanded faster completion of the new railway station between Thane and Mulund (in Mumbai), construction of a new pedestrian bridge connecting platforms 1, 7, and 8 at Thane station, installation of escalators on platforms 7 to 10 at the Thane station, and increasing local train services from Bhayander to Churchgate (in south Mumbai), the release said. PTI COR GK