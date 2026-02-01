MP Mhaske urges Centre to set up medical college at newly built civil hospital in Thane

Thane, Feb 1 (PTI) Shiv Sena Lok Sabha member from Thane Naresh Mhaske has said he has requested the Centre to establish a medical college at the newly built 900-bed civil hospital here.

This was one of the issues listed in the Shiv Sena's manifesto for the recently held Thane Municipal Corporation elections.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Mhaske said he has raised the proposal in Parliament to address the growing medical education and healthcare needs of the region.

He urged the central government to convert the renovated super-speciality infrastructure into a full-fledged medical college using a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. He noted that the 300-bed capacity of the old civil hospital was inadequate for the rapidly urbanising district, which serves a massive population from Thane, and neighbouring Palghar and Raigad.

"Thane is one of the fastest urbanising districts in India. Building a hospital alone will not be enough; we need medical education infrastructure to create local doctors and reduce the immense pressure on Mumbai's hospitals," Mhaske stated.

The MP also proposed a "hub-and-spoke" policy for cancer treatment to ensure people can access specialist care without travelling to Mumbai.

Under this model, newly announced district cancer day-care centres would serve as local contact points, while major institutions would be linked to them via video conferencing and PPP arrangements.