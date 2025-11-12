MP minister orders probe in partial footbridge cave in at barrage; calls for survey of old dams

Bhopal, Nov 12 (PTI) Day after a portion of a footbridge on the Kerwan Dam caved in, the Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday ordered a survey of dams that are 25 years old and asserted safety of such edifices and structures built on them was the administration's priority.
State Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat noted necessary repairs of dams, reservoirs and structures built on them should be carried out without any laxity or delay.
The minister's directives came after a portion of a footbridge on the left flank of the Kerwan Dam near Bhopal caved in on Tuesday, an official said, adding no one was injured in the incident.
Silawat directed a survey of all dams in the state that are 25 years old and asked officials to undertake necessary repairs and ensure their 100 per cent safety.
The cause of the partial footbridge collapse at the dam should be investigated and work on its reconstruction should begin immediately, he said, warning "any negligence will not be tolerated".
Silawat emphasised that safety of dams, reservoirs, and structures built on them was an area of high priority for the government.
Silawat inspected the Kerwan Dam on Wednesday and held a meeting with Water Resources Department officials.
Chief Engineer Vinod Devda, Chief Engineer (E&M) B S Rawat and Chief Engineer (Bhopal) R D Ahirwar, among other departmental officials, were present at the meeting.
The minister said an estimate for repair work on the collapsed portion of the footbridge should be prepared, and the task must be completed within five months.
"All slabs and gates should be rebuilt. The progress of the work done should be reported every month," he said.
He insisted that in order to prevent such incidents in the future, the chief engineer of each basin should regularly inspect dams in their area.
Steps should be taken to replace the gates of dams built more than 25 years ago in the state in a phased manner, Silawat maintained.
Construction on the Kerwan Dam began in 1975 and was completed in 1980. The dam has a total of four slabs, which have eight automatic gates, the official added. PTI MAS RSY