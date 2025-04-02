MP minister red flags proposed metro line alignment under busy Indore road

Indore, Apr 2 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday objected to the proposed laying of an underground metro line in a commercial area in Indore arguing that this alignment will damage the busy street.

He also claimed that the views of public representatives were not considered while planning this alignment.

"We do not want an underground metro line on MG Road in the city. The laying of the line will damage the road," he told reporters and promised appropriate steps after discussing the matter with stakeholders.

According to the minister, laying an underground metro line on a busy road in a dense commercial area is not a wise move.

"The opinion of local public representatives was not taken while making this plan. I am holding discussions with local leaders and city officials. Appropriate steps will be taken in the interest of the people," he said, emphasising that people should find the metro line useful for them and not a burden.

Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MPMRCL) is currently executing the plan to run the metro rail on the 5.90-km high-priority corridor between Gandhi Nagar station in Indore and station number three of the super corridor, located in the new settlement of the city.

Vijayvargiya said the passenger footfall will be assessed before operating the metro rail on this route. "We do not want to incur losses by running the metro rail in the city. Therefore, we are not in any hurry." Officials said the foundation of the first phase of the metro rail project costing Rs 7,500.80 crore was laid in Indore on September 14, 2019, which will include a metro rail corridor of about 31.50 km.

Vijayvargiya further said that the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has collected revenue of more than Rs 1,000 crore in the financial year ended March 31, the highest so far.

"IMC is the first urban body in MP which has become (financially) self-reliant," he added. PTI HWP MAS NSK