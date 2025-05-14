MP minister used 'language of gutters' against Col Sofia Qureshi, says HC

Jabalpur: The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday castigated state minister Vijay Shah for passing "scurrilous" remarks and using "language of the gutters" against Colonel Sofia Qureshi, and ordered the police to file an FIR against him on the charge of promoting enmity and hatred.

It also said the armed forces were "perhaps the last institution in this country" that reflect integrity, discipline, sacrifice, selflessness, character, honour and indomitable courage.

Colonel Qureshi came into the spotlight for holding regular press briefings along with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh about 'Operation Sindoor' conducted last week by Indian armed forces to strike terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Shah, the tribal affairs minister and BJP leader, sparked a major controversy with objectionable comments against Colonel Qureshi, whom he tried to project as a "sister of terrorists". He made the remarks while addressing a gathering in Ramkunda village near Indore on Monday.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the controversial statements, the high court's division bench of Justices Atul Shridharan and Anuradha Shukla ordered the police to register a first information report (FIR) against the minister.

The court directed the police department to register the FIR by 6 pm on Wednesday, and also directed it to inform about it.

The division bench directed the state Director General of Police (DGP) to file an FIR against Shah for making a controversial statement for offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 152 (acts endangering the sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India), 196 (1) (b) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, language, or other similar characteristics) and 197(1)(c) (statement or action that causes or is likely to cause disharmony, enmity, or hatred between different groups).

"The same must be done by today evening, failing which tomorrow, when the matter is listed, the court may contemplate proceeding against the Director General of Police of the State for contempt of this order," the court order said.

The AG Office is directed that this order shall be transmitted forthwith to the office of the DGP and ensure that it is done, the court said.

The high court's order said, "This court has been compelled to take up this matter suo motu on account of an incident published in various newspapers and digital media that has taken place at a public function at village Raikunda in Ambedkar Nagar at Mhow on Monday."

"A sitting minister of the Madhya Pradesh Government, whose name is Mr Vijay Shah, has used scurrilous language, against a senior official of the Indian Army," it said.

"The armed forces, perhaps the last institution existing in this country, reflecting integrity, industry, discipline, sacrifice, selflessness, character, honour and indomitable courage with which any citizen of this country who values the same can identify themselves with, has been targeted by Mr. Vijay Shah who has used the language of the gutters against Col Sofia Qureshi," the order said.

Under severe flak, Shah has earlier said if anyone is hurt by his statement, he was ready to apologise ten times, adding that he respected Colonel Qureshi more than his sister.

मध्य प्रदेश में भाजपा के मंत्री हमारी जांबाज कर्नल सोफिया कुरैशी को आतंकवादियों की बहन बता रहे हैं।



अब इस आदमी का प्रमोशन होगा। इसे और बड़ा पद मिलेगा। यही है इनका राष्ट्रवाद! pic.twitter.com/qIL8yAIXZl — Krishna Kant (@kkjourno) May 13, 2025

The Congress has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sack Shah from the Madhya Pradesh cabinet.