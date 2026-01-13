MP ministers use electronic tablets at cabinet meeting, approve implementation of SpaceTech Policy

Bhopal, Jan 13 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday embarked on a paperless journey with ministers browsing the agenda of the day using newly-provided electronic tablets and approving several decisions, including the implementation of SpaceTech Policy 2026.

Other decisions include allocating Rs 3,660 crore for establishing Sandipani schools having a capacity to intake 1,000 students under the second phase, and a 50 per cent exemption in motor vehicle tax on automobile sales at major trade fairs in Gwalior and Ujjain.

These decisions were taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, where ministers used tablets to browse the agenda as part of the state’s push towards paperless governance. Tablets were distributed to ministers and the CM on January 6 to promote e-governance, save time, and reduce paperwork.

"The SpaceTech Policy-2026 will promote innovation in satellite manufacturing, geospatial analysis, and downstream applications. The state will generate an investment of Rs 1,000 crore and approximately 8,000 jobs over the next five years. The estimated financial burden will be Rs 628 crore," an official said.

The implementation of this policy will position Madhya Pradesh as a major hub for space technology (spacetech) by offering special incentives, infrastructure support, and research facilities.

The policy will promote innovation in satellite manufacturing, geospatial analysis, and downstream applications (such as agriculture, disaster management, and urban planning), leading to economic growth, job creation, and global recognition, the official added.

A SpaceTech Center of Excellence and Incubation Network will be established under Innovation and Research, enabling the state government to establish an integrated SpaceTech Center of Excellence.

"The Cabinet approved an estimated expenditure of Rs 3,660 crore for the establishment of 200 fully equipped Sandipani schools for the second phase. The proposed schools will have a capacity of over 1,000," an official said.

The government also cleared Rs 898 crore for irrigation projects in Rajgarh and Raisen districts.

The administrative approval has been granted for the Mohanpura Expansion (Sarangpur) Irrigation Project in Sarangpur tehsil of Rajgarh district, costing Rs 396.21 crore. This will provide irrigation to 11,040 hectares of land in 26 villages of Sarangpur tehsil, benefiting 10,400 farmer families, the official added.

The cabinet also approved Rs 5,000 crore for the "Chief Minister's Urban Infrastructure Development Scheme, Phase V" for infrastructure development in all urban bodies, spanning three years (financial years 2026-27 and 2028-29). PTI MAS NSK