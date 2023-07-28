MP: Minor gang-raped in Satna district; two held

Satna (MP), Jul 28 (PTI) Two persons were on Friday arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district, police said.

Advertisment

The incident took place in Maihar town of the district on Thursday, an official said.

The accused allegedly lured the girl, aged 11-12 years, and took her to an isolated place, where they raped and injured her, he said.

The police arrested the duo this morning, Maihar sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Lokesh Dabar said.

Advertisment

The victim was referred to Rewa for further treatment after being administered first aid at Maihar, he said.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan directed the police to take strict action against the accused and provide best of possible medical treatment to the girl.

Condemning the incident, Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath said the victim was subjected to an inhuman attack reminiscent of the “Nirbhaya case”.

“Such incidents with sisters and daughters have become a routine affair in Madhya Pradesh and it proved that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's government has failed to provide them security,” Nath claimed in a tweet.

He demanded best medical treatment and a financial assistance of Rs 1 crore for the girl. PTI COR MAS ARU