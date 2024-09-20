MP-MLA court in UP summons Kangana over 'objectionable' remarks on farmers' protest

Bulandshahr, Sep 20 (PTI) An MP-MLA court here has summoned Lok Sabha member and actor Kangana Ranaut on October 25 over a case filed against her for making objectionable remarks about the 2020-21 farmers' protest, a lawyer said Friday.

The complaint filed by a functionary of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Kisan Shakti) pertains to Ranaut's remarks during media interviews in which she claimed "violence", "rapes" and "murders" happened during the protest against three controversial farm laws, which were later withdrawn by the Centre.

"The matter was filed in the court on September 19 which issued notice to Kangna Ranaut for (appearance) on October 25. The matter pertains to her comments against farmers during the protest," advocate Sanjay Sharma, representing the plaintiff, said.

He told PTI that the matter was filed in the court of Second Additional Civil Judge (senior division) Arjun Singh.

Gajendra Sharma, general secretary (organisation) of BKU (Kisan Shakti), said, "I have lodged the complaint over the indecent remarks made against farmers by Lok Sabha MP Kangna Ranaut. Even before she became an MP, she had made indecent remarks on farmers who were engaged in the protest at Ghazipur border (of Delhi). She had termed farmers as Khalistani and Pakistani and now after becoming an MP she called farmers rapists and killers." "We condemn her statements. We will take the matter to bigger forums, we have filed a case here and if required we will approach the high court and the Supreme Court also. Action should be taken against her immediately. We request the President and the Prime Minister also that membership of such a parliamentarian should be dismissed," Sharma said. PTI COR KIS ZMN