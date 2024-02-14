MP-MLA court to hear on Feb 19 case against AAP MP Sanjay Singh

Sultanpur (UP), Feb 14 (PTI) An MP-MLA court will hear on February 19 a 15-year-old case registered against AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh during a protest here.

The AAP leader's lawyer Madan Singh said that the case was to be heard on Wednesday before the special MP-MLA court of Judge Yogesh Yadav but an application for exemption from his client's appearance was given in the court.

To this, the court fixed the date of next hearing on February 19, he said.

Sanjay Singh, who is lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail in the Delhi excise policy scam case, was brought to Sultanpur last Wednesday. After recording his statement, the court sent him back to Delhi.

On October 23, 2008, the Samajwadi Party had organised a 'Ghera Daalo-Dera Daalo' programme at the Tikonia Park here against the policies of the then BSP government of Uttar Pradesh. It is alleged that at that time SP members had demonstrated by blocking the road in front of the Collectorate.

Police had registered a case against 98 people, including former SP MLA and current SP spokesperson Anup Sanda, then SP leader and current AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh and current BJP Legislative Council member Shailendra Pratap Singh. PTI COR CDN CDN ANB ANB