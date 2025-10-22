MP: Mob attack on doctor at Panna govt quarters; admin suspends him instead

Panna: A mob stormed the government residence of Block Medical Officer (BMO) Dr Ashish Tiwari in the Amanganj hospital campus late on Tuesday, assaulted him, issued death threats, and terrorised his family.

NewsDrum has verified the incident on the ground and reviewed CCTV footage and documents that confirm the sequence of events.

Despite being the victim, Dr Tiwari was placed under suspension, raising serious questions on natural justice.

According to the records and CCTV visuals reviewed by NewsDrum, a group arrived at the BMO’s residence claiming their patient was critical.

Dr Tiwari asked them to bring the patient to the emergency ward as per protocol. His wife, Dr Sonam Dubey, offered to check blood pressure and sugar at the gate while the on-duty doctor was called.

The group refused to bring the patient out of their vehicle and compelled Dr Tiwari to come to the car.

Dr Tiwari found the patient already deceased. When he conveyed this, the crowd turned violent, thrashed and abused him.

Hearing the commotion, Dr Dubey rushed out, pulled him free and the family retreated inside their quarters. The mob surrounded the house, shouted threats and tried to pelt stones.

In the melee, Dr Tiwari’s mobile phone went missing, cutting off communication.

Under acute stress and injury, Dr Tiwari fainted. His wife and minor daughter secured the door, turned off the lights and tried to reach police and relatives.

Family members arrived later, found him unconscious, and moved the family to their home in Gunour for the night.

Dr Tiwari was also caring for his elderly father, who is suffering from gangrene cellulitis.

Dr Tiwari has submitted a formal complaint to the District Collector with copies to the Superintendent of Police, the Amanaganj SHO, the CMHO, the Principal Secretary (Health), the state Health Minister Rajendra Shukla and the Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

He has sought immediate registration of an FIR and action under IPC sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 332, 353, 341, 342, 379, 452, 504, 506 and 427. He has demanded security for his family, a permanent police outpost in the hospital campus, CCTV coverage and night patrolling.

The doctor has asked for revocation of his suspension and an impartial departmental inquiry, a fast-track magisterial probe into the attack, and state support for his family’s medical and mental health needs.

He has also urged the Madhya Pradesh government to enact a Doctor Protection Act or an equivalent law to safeguard healthcare workers.

Evidence annexed includes CCTV footage, MLC/injury reports of Dr Tiwari and Dr Dubey, eyewitness statements from staff, duty registers and call logs, and a copy of the suspension order. NewsDrum will update this report with the administration’s response when it is issued.