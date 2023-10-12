MP model code of conduct: Officials to monitor aircraft movement, garba events, says Dy EC Bhadoo

Indore, Oct 12 (PTI) Officials have been directed to keep a close watch on aircraft movement to ensure strict compliance with the model code of conduct in Madhya Pradesh where Assembly polls will be held on November 17, said Deputy Election Commissioner Ajay Bhadoo on Thursday.

They have also been told to keep a watch on 'garba' events to ensure there is no violation of the model code, he added.

'Garba' events are widespread during Navratri, which starts on October 15.

"We have held special discussions with the Airports Authority of India (AAI), Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in Delhi in view of the upcoming Assembly elections," Bhadoo told reporters here.

"In view of the elections, all district magistrates and superintendents of police have been instructed to keep a special watch on the movement of aircraft and helicopters at airports, airstrips and helipads," he added.

He said the model code of conduct does not come in the way of holding religious functions, but officials have been directed to ensure 'garba' events are not misused for political purposes.

Bhadoo, who reviewed poll preparedness in Indore and Ujjain, asked people of Indore, especially those in the 18-19 age group, to vote in large numbers as the commercial capital of the state was "slightly behind" in terms of turnout.

Praising the local administration for its initiative to connect persons with disabilities (PwDs) to the voter awareness campaign, he said it has been the view of the Election Commission that the poll process should be made inclusive.

"The involvement of differently-abled persons in the voter awareness campaign will inspire many to cast their votes," he said.