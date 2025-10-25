MP: Money sought via fake message posing as Khargone collector; probe on

Khargone, Oct 25 (PTI) Police in Madhya Pradesh have launched a probe after money was sought through a WhatsApp message from a number linked to Vietnam by impersonating Khargone District Collector Bhavya Mittal.

Mittal said that over half a dozen officials informed her that they had received a WhatsApp message seeking money in her name.

“The display picture carried my photo, and upon verification, it was found that the numbers originated from Vietnam,” she said on Saturday.

“I am in a meeting and need to urgently make a payment. Please deposit money in this account,” read the message, sharing the details of a bank account, the official said.

The collector said she has informed Khargone Superintendent of Police Ravindra Verma about the matter and urged citizens to stay alert against such cyber frauds.

Cyber cell in-charge Deepak Talware said complaints have been filed on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, and an investigation is underway.