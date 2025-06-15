MP: Monsoon arrival likely by next weekend

Bhopal, June 15 (PTI) The southwest monsoon is expected to arrive in Madhya Pradesh by the next weekend, marking a one-week delay, amid intensified rain activity, according to the Meteorological Department.

Considering the advancement of the rain-bearing system and favourable conditions, the monsoon is likely to enter MP, possibly from Chhindwara, Balaghat, and Dindori districts by June 21-22, IMD Bhopal Centre's forecast in-charge Arun Sharma told PTI on Sunday.

He said rain activities are likely to intensify in the next 24 to 48 hours in Central Maharashtra and cover parts of Gujarat.

Sharma said the monsoon normally enters MP by June 15 and covers the entire state, barring the north region, by June 19.

The southwest monsoon reached Kerala on May 24, marking its earliest onset over the Indian mainland since 2009. However, its arrival in MP, expected in early June, has been delayed due to weather conditions.

Last year, the monsoon set in in Madhya Pradesh on June 21. In 2023, it had covered the entire state by June 25, a day after its onset. PTI LAL NSK