MP: Mother, sister jump into Narmada to save teen in Maheshwar; all three down

Khargone (MP), Jul 31 (PTI) A teenager, his mother and sister drowned in the Narmada river after he started sinking and the other two jumped in to save him in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district on Wednesday, police said.

The victims were taking a dip in the river at the Peshwa Ghat in the temple town of Maheshwar when they drowned in the afternoon, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Tarunendra Singh said.

Vikram Singh Rajput (18) went deep into the water while taking a bath and started drowning. His mother Urmila (44) and sister Mohini (25) jumped in to save him but all three drowned, the police official said.

He said four members of the family had come to visit Maheshwar from Indore.

Later, divers and personnel from the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) fished out the bodies, he said.