MP: Moved by Cong MLA's ordeal over FIR, emotional minister announces cop's suspension

Bhopal, Mar 21 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh Assembly witnessed emotional scenes on Friday when Junior Health Minister Narendra Shivaji Patel heard Congress MLA Abhya Mishra's ordeal of an alleged fabricated criminal case dating back to 2022 and also offered to "fall at the feet of the government" for justice.Emotionally charged by the details of events narrated by the Congress MLA, Patel, with his voice choked, announced the suspension of a police officer and a probe into allegations of filing a fake case.

The issue came up during the assembly's question hour, with Mishra, who represents the Semariya assembly constituency, detailing his ordeal. He alleged that the Chorahata police station in his district had filed a false FIR against him and his son Vibhuti Narayan Mishra on December 16, 2022.In his plea, Mishra urged the government for action against the police officials, and said he was prepared to "fall at the minister's feet" for justice and threatened unspecified drastic measures if his demands were not met.

Responding on behalf of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who holds the Home portfolio, a visibly moved Patel acknowledged the gravity of the situation, describing it as a "family issue" concerning an elected representative.

Though the minister suggested resolving the matter discreetly to maintain the dignity of the assembly, Mishra remained insistent on immediate action following which Patel assured him that the Town Inspector of the Chorahata police station would be suspended, and a thorough probe initiated into the allegations.

Earlier, speaking in the House, senior Congress leader Ajay Singh said it was case of police harassment, adding the recent Mauganj violence (in which a police officer and a man was killed in a mob attack) would not have taken place had action been taken in time.

Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar pointed out that tribal MLA Narayan Singh Patta was facing a similar case. Singhar was joined by his deputy Hemant Katare as well as colleagues Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, among others, who slammed the state government on issues related to law and policing.

Amid the protest by the opposition, minister Patel, in a voice overcome with emotion, announced the suspension of the concerned inspector as well as action against the person who had lodged a fake complaint.

Following this announcement, peace prevailed in the House.

Speaking to PTI over phone later, Mishra said Patel turned emotional in the House as every man has compassion as well as feelings of forgiveness and mercy.

"He (Patel) might have recalled an FIR registered against his son over a trivial issue a few months back when he was minister," Mishra added.

In March last year, the Bhopal police registered a case against the minister's son Abhigyan Patel after he was allegedly involved in a brawl in Shahpura locality.

It was alleged that Abhigyan Patel and others assaulted a journalist, a restaurateur couple and their employee during an altercation triggered by a road accident.

Following the incident, minister Patel had rushed to Shahpura police station with his aides late night where Abhigyan and his friends alleged that they were tortured by policemen.

Thereafter, four cops were suspended and an inquiry ordered.

Abhigyan Patel and his friends were booked under Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 294 (obscenity), (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the India Penal Code.