MP: Murder accused escapes police custody from train in Khandwa

Khandwa (MP), May 18 (PTI) A man arrested in connection with the murder of a local journalist escaped from police custody by jumping off a train in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa while being taken to Uttar Pradesh on a transit remand, police said on Saturday.

The absconding accused, Jamiruddin Qureshi, is one of the five persons booked for their alleged involvement in the murder of a journalist in Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh on May 13, said assistant sub-inspector Anni Lal of Khandwa Government Railway Police (GRP).

Following the murder, Qureshi fled to Mumbai, and the crime branch of the Thane police apprehended him, he said.

Two UP police personnel were bringing him to Jaunpur on transit remand on May 15 and were travelling on the Gorakhpur Weekly Express, the official said.

The train reached Khandwa station around 2.40 am on May 16, and when the train started leaving the platform, the accused sought permission to go to the toilet, he said.

As the two policemen started taking him to the toilet at the entrance of the coach, the accused jumped off the train, the official said.

The police have lodged a complaint, and a search has been launched for the accused, he said.